CT Energy Assistance Program extended to mid-June

(WTNH) — The weather might be warming up — but many people in our state are still relying on support to pay their electric bills.

And there’s good news– the deadline to sign up Connecticut Energy Assistance Program has been extended to June 15. The Community Renewal Team helps individuals and families complete the application by phone, email, or in-person. The program is free.

Eligible homeowners and renters can receive up to $725 in basic winter heating benefits.

For more information on how to see if you qualify, go to the state’s Energy Assistance Program website.