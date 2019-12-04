CT’s top Uber destinations in 2019

Breaking News
by: Monika Zachara (WTNH Intern)

(WTNH) – Uber‘s ride-sharing app has helped so many residents travel around Connecticut. Each year Uber compiles their data to determine the top drop-offs in each major city and county.

This year’s top drop offs in Connecticut include Walmart in Hartford, and Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

Top Uber destinations in the Hartford area in 2019:

  1. Walmart – 15,352 drop offs
  2. Hartford Marriot Downtown – 9,535
  3. Westfarms Mall – 7,386
  4. University of Hartford6,358
  5. Stop & Shop – 6,209
  6. Hilton Hartford – 6,045
  7. Trinity College – 5,701
  8. Hartford Hospital4,745
  9. Aetna – 3,972
  10. Bartaco – 3,699

Top Uber destinations in the New Haven area in 2019:

  1. Quinnipiac University11,363 drop offs
  2. Yale School of Management – 10,813
  3. Toad’s Place – 10,067
  4. Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale – 9,267
  5. BAR – 6,338
  6. Stop & Shop – 6,256
  7. Yale New Haven Hospital5,942
  8. Walmart Supercenter – 5,837
  9. Gateway Community College5,616
  10. Quinnipiac Yorkhill Campus – 5,024

