CT’s top Uber destinations in 2019

(WTNH) – Uber‘s ride-sharing app has helped so many residents travel around Connecticut. Each year Uber compiles their data to determine the top drop-offs in each major city and county.

This year’s top drop offs in Connecticut include Walmart in Hartford, and Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

Top Uber destinations in the Hartford area in 2019:

Walmart – 15,352 drop offs Hartford Marriot Downtown – 9,535 Westfarms Mall – 7,386 University of Hartford – 6,358 Stop & Shop – 6,209 Hilton Hartford – 6,045 Trinity College – 5,701 Hartford Hospital – 4,745 Aetna – 3,972 Bartaco – 3,699

Top Uber destinations in the New Haven area in 2019: