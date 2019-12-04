CT’s top Uber destinations in 2019

(WTNH) – Uber‘s ride-sharing app has helped so many residents travel around Connecticut. Each year Uber compiles their data to determine the top drop-offs in each major city and county.
This year’s top drop offs in Connecticut include Walmart in Hartford, and Quinnipiac University in Hamden.
Top Uber destinations in the Hartford area in 2019:
- Walmart – 15,352 drop offs
- Hartford Marriot Downtown – 9,535
- Westfarms Mall – 7,386
- University of Hartford – 6,358
- Stop & Shop – 6,209
- Hilton Hartford – 6,045
- Trinity College – 5,701
- Hartford Hospital – 4,745
- Aetna – 3,972
- Bartaco – 3,699
Top Uber destinations in the New Haven area in 2019:
- Quinnipiac University – 11,363 drop offs
- Yale School of Management – 10,813
- Toad’s Place – 10,067
- Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale – 9,267
- BAR – 6,338
- Stop & Shop – 6,256
- Yale New Haven Hospital – 5,942
- Walmart Supercenter – 5,837
- Gateway Community College – 5,616
- Quinnipiac Yorkhill Campus – 5,024