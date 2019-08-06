CVS is launching an Amazon-like membership nationwide

(KRON4) — CVS is targeting millennials with a membership program a lot like Amazon’s.
The pharmacy chain says it’s expanding its CarePass membership nationwide.
It lets customers get pharmacy products delivered for free, including prescription drugs.
The service costs $5 a month and includes discounts on CVS-branded items and monthly coupons.
CVS says the CarePass program is already a success in select areas.
The company says it found that CarePass appeals to a broad range of consumers, 20% of whom are millennials.