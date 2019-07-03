Denali outdoor stores to permanently close soon

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Denali, an outdoor and athletic chain store based in Guilford, has announced Tuesday its stores will be closing for good.

The company began in the early 1990s as Trailblazer in New Haven.

They will be having a store closing sale at their Old Saybrook location. You can only redeem gift cards at that location. All purchases are now final sale.

It is not known when the Old Saybrook or Mohegan Sun locations are set to close.

The New Haven Register reports the Branford and Trumbull locations have abruptly closed earlier this week.