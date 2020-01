PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dick’s Sporting Goods in Plainville has closed.

It is unclear when the store closed; however, when News 8 called the store Wednesday evening, staffers heard a phone recording that said, “our Plainville location has closed.”

Customers are encouraged to head to the Newington location instead.

News 8 has reached out to cooperate for a statement but has yet to hear back.

The company has also recently closed locations in California and Indianapolis.