Dunkin' testing change to perks program

(WTNH) - Dunkin' is expanding a pilot program that allows customers to earn loyalty rewards points no matter how they pay for their purchase.

Under the current system, customers have to pay with an enrolled Dunkin' gift card or through the company's mobile app.

The pilot program allows them to pay any way they like and still earn rewards points.

They just scan their DD Perks loyalty ID or QR code in the Dunkin' mobile app or a physical loyalty card.

The pilot was launched at select locations in California and Pennsylvania earlier in 2019.

The expansion takes the program to more than 1,000 locations across the nation.