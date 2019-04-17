Consumer

Dunkin' testing change to perks program

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 11:53 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 06:11 PM EDT

Dunkin' testing change to perks program

(WTNH) - Dunkin' is expanding a pilot program that allows customers to earn loyalty rewards points no matter how they pay for their purchase.

Under the current system, customers have to pay with an enrolled Dunkin' gift card or through the company's mobile app.

The pilot program allows them to pay any way they like and still earn rewards points.

Related Content: In The Bender Kitchen: Dunkin' shares fun and easy DIY tips with heart-shaped donuts

They just scan their DD Perks loyalty ID or QR code in the Dunkin' mobile app or a physical loyalty card.

The pilot was launched at select locations in California and Pennsylvania earlier in 2019.

The expansion takes the program to more than 1,000 locations across the nation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center