Expert talks investing outlook as we turn a corner on pandemic

(WTNH)– The past year has been an interesting one for investors. At the start of the pandemic, we saw a major drop in the stock market only to be followed by a massive comeback. That has the Dow and Nasdaq at record highs.

So what should we thinking about now that we’re turning the corner on the pandemic?

Vincent Esposito, Managing Partner With Fairstreet Advisors in Guilford, discusses what the average investor should be thinking about right now and if he noticed any new trends in how people are planning for their financial future in the video above.