1  of  2
Breaking News
J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

FDA warns of pet food that tested positive for Salmonella, Listeria

Consumer

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:
Dog eating food from bowl. Puppy jackrussell terier with dogs fo_1553258319780

Dog eating food from bowl. Puppy jackrussell terier with dogs food

(WTNH)– The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning pet owners to not feed their dogs Performance Dog Raw Pet Food due to Salmonella and Listeria concerns.

According to the FDA, two samples of different finished products that were collected during inspection at the manufacturer tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria Monocytogenes.

The product that entered the marketplace is Performance Dog raw pet food, lot code 072219, sold to customers frozen in two-pound pouches.

However the FDA advises consumers to throw away any Performance Dog product that was purchased after July 22, 2019.

For more information on the warning, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss