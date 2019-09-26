Fitness app fears: tracking info available to the public

(WTNH) — We use mobile health apps for all kinds of things, but that convenience may come at a cost: our privacy.

News 8 worked with the cyber forensic team at the University of New Haven. They discovered that by using apps that track runs, fitness, and workouts, much of that info is just out there for the public to view.

A man in the cyber security department at UNH told News 8, “So now you are creating a profile about a person, not only their likes, but also where they are at during every different point during the day.”

It includes some pretty startling stuff: when you leave your house, where you go, and how long you are gone. That’s just the beginning.

From there, somebody with bad intentions can then cross-reference public databases, Facebook, and more.

News 8 found someone by tracking them through a fitness app, then we showed them just how much personal info we were able to get.

We’ll have their reaction, and more, tonight at 11p.