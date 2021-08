**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

(WTNH) — Gas prices could increase because of Hurricane Ida. The storm knocked offline 13-percent of the nation’s refinery capacity.

AAA said a Category 4 storm could mean that it will be at least three weeks before refineries are back to normal.

The average price of gas in Connecticut is $3.17, the same as last week.

The national average is $3.15, down a penny from a week ago.