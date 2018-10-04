Gas prices creep up, near highest levels in 4 years Video

(WTNH) - Drivers may have noticed higher prices at the pump.

Gas prices are nearing their highest levels in four years.

Average prices for unleaded have hiked six cents a gallon in the past month, topping $2.90 per gallon nationally.

Here in Connecticut, we are hovering around the $3.00 mark.

If gas goes up another eight cents, fuel prices will be the highest since 2014.

How much did you pay the last time you filled up your ride?