Gas prices creep up, near highest levels in 4 years

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 04:55 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 06:31 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Drivers may have noticed higher prices at the pump.

Gas prices are nearing their highest levels in four years.

Average prices for unleaded have hiked six cents a gallon in the past month, topping $2.90 per gallon nationally.

Here in Connecticut, we are hovering around the $3.00 mark.

If gas goes up another eight cents, fuel prices will be the highest since 2014.

How much did you pay the last time you filled up your ride?

