Gas prices in CT, across the nation surging. How bad could it get?

(WTNH) — Filling your gas tank shouldn’t require taking out a small loan. Should it? Of course not, but it’s starting to feel that way.

Right now, the average price of gas in Connecticut is $3.54 a gallon. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. You might be thinking, wasn’t it $3.29 a month ago? And around $3.13 a year ago? Right on both counts.

So, how bad can it get? $4? Maybe. $5?

“I’m not sure I can predict where the ceiling is,” President of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association Chris Herb said. “I can tell you that the trend is moving towards all-time record high prices.”

When asked if that means $5, Herb said anything is possible. And, there are several reasons.

After becoming energy independent as a country, the United States is back to being reliant on foreign crude oil.

“Gasoline prices were reasonable. They were lower than they have been in years,” Herb explained. “And suddenly, with a very small change in energy policy that ended up being a sizeable change from a price standpoint, we are now again reliant on countries that are not favorable to us. They’re not favorable to our way of life. Now, people are going to pay the price for that.”

Paying for the price now, and even more so as we drive to friends and loved ones for Thanksgiving. It’s a simple case of supply and demand.

Herb said pre-pandemic, the price of a barrel of crude oil was in the $50 to $60 range. Now, he said, we are over $80 and racing well beyond.