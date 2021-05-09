Gas prices in CT break average $3/gallon as COVID restrictions loosen, demand rises, AAA reports

Conn. (WTNH) — Gas prices in Connecticut broke the $3/gallon mark this weekend as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and demand for gas rises.

According to AAA Northeast, the national average per gallon on Sunday was $2.94, but Saturday Connecticut’s average registered at $3.003. Connecticut’s average Sunday registered at $3.009. Sunday’s price is $1.09 higher than this time last year.

“Prices are on the rise because crude oil is rising and COVID restrictions are relaxed,” AAA Northeast told News 8 in a statement. “More people are out and about with looser restaurants and venue restrictions. Also, we are on the cusp of the summer drive season with Memorial Day several weeks away…We expect travel to be significantly higher this Memorial Day than 2020, but it’s still lower than last year. Demand is going up so that’s driving prices up at the pump.”