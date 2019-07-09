Dress like a cow, get free Chick-Fil-A for annual ‘Cow Appreciation Day’

(WTNH)–It’s that time of year again, Chick-Fil-A is celebrating ‘Cow Appreciation Day’ by giving away free entrees on Tuesday, July 9!

The purpose of the special day is to show appreciation to their customers and honor their cow mascots.

What’s unique about this special deal is customers have to dress up as a cow to get the free food. Feel free to go full out, but just wearing a simple accessory will also be acceptable.

The chain says eligible accessories/outfit materials include but are not limited to a spotted accessory, black and white spots on t-shirt or a cow hat or mask.

The deal will be in effect Tuesday, July 9 from opening to 7:00 p.m.

Here’s how to get your free meal on Tuesday:

Make or buy a cow costume Wear said costume to any Chick-Fil-A restaurant Receive a free entree!

Customers do not need to use the app to get the free entree, just the cow costume!

There are 8 Chick-Fil-A locations in Connecticut.

For more information on Chick-Fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day, including what free entrees customers can choose from in this offer, click here.

Send us your cow costumes to Report-It!