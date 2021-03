HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont is proposing a new bill that’s designed to protect renters and potential homebuyers from sky high utility costs.

The bill would require homeowners and landlords to disclose information about the utility costs for their property for the prior 12 months or provide a home energy score.

Another goal is to get homeowners and businesses to invest in more energy efficient materials. Five others states already have similar laws in place.