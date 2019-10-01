Halloween shopping tips that won’t haunt your wallet

Shadow of a halloween glass lantern over newspaper, taken for Macro Mondays’ theme for 2 Nov 2015 – “Shadow Play”

Are you spooked by the cost of Halloween shopping? Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau to save you from the costly fright.

Seasonal stores

The most obvious sign that spooky season has arrived is those seasonal stores that appear overnight. From costumes to decorations, these “pop-ups” are a one-stop shop destination.

If you plan to hit one of these stores, make sure you ask how long they’ll be open and if they accept returns after the holiday. Also check to see if the store has a website in case you need to contact them later.

Haunted houses and events

Always, always, always check the reviews. Before swiping your card and clearing your schedule, make sure you’re getting your money’s worth at an event that truly haunts.

Definitely use a credit card in case the event in canceled.

Costumes and decorations

Check around the house before checking the stores. There may be old costumes or decorations that still have some life left in them.

Maybe the clutter of extra costumes isn’t your style. Plenty of stores, such as Fashionista Vintage in New Haven allow you to rent costumes for the weekend.

Save your wallet the trouble and stay smart online. Read the reviews, check the return policy and compare prices.