Breaking News
Victim of stabbing incident drove to ER, says Milford police

Hidden Valley selling ranch dressing themed holiday gifts

Consumer

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Hidden Valley Ranch sweater. (Photo: Hidden Valley)

(WTNH) — It’s safe to say we all know someone who will put ranch dressing on everything: Salad, vegetables, couches. Wait, couches?

This holiday season, Hidden Valley is releasing festive decor and outfits revolving around their ranch dressing products, according to Delish.

Hidden Valley throw pillow and blanket. (Photo: Hidden Valley)

The holiday products all have the iconic Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing bottle on it. These items include but are not limited to socks, blankets, sweaters and throw pillows.

The dressings and dips company also has a stocking shaped bag of ranch dressing up for grabs.

Ranch-Filled Stocking, 52 fl. oz of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing (Photo: Hidden Valley)

Find all of the ranch themed merchandise at Hidden Valley’s online store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss