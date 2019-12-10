Rough start to holiday shipping season, winter storm derails deliveries

(WTNH) — As if the shortened shopping season isn’t enough, many companies say they’re also fighting to get back on track after the winter storm that swept the national last week.

With the official holiday shopping season four days shorter than last year, the pressure is on.

A recent storm that swept the country caused lots of issues for many shipping companies. Amazon released a statement regarding the impact of the storm, saying some of their deliveries were briefly impacted by the weather.

“We worked quickly to re-balance capacity across our network, setting customers up for a great rest of the season.” – Amazon

Meanwhile, Fedex kicked off the season with a record-breaking Cyber Monday, shipping more than 33 million packages.

A Fedex representative told News 8 Monday that they’ve been doubling their average volume.

As this busy shopping season closes in on us, a few dates to keep in mind this week:

This Friday – December 13th – is the final day for ground shipping at UPS to get your packages by the 24th

to get your packages by the 24th This Saturday – December 14th – is the final day for ground shipping at USPS to get your package by the 24th

to get your package by the 24th Monday, December 16th, is the final day for ground shipping at Fedex to get your package by the 24th

A reminder: the days a package takes to ship applies to when the package leaves the warehouse, not when you place the order.