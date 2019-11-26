 

Holiday shopping is merry for New Haven retailers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Why wait until December to start Christmas shopping?

Santa traditionally delivers plenty of holiday cheer for local retailers during Thanksgiving weekend.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday usually find a way to entice holiday shoppers. In fact, Black Friday is the seventh-highest revenue day of the entire year for New Haven businesses, according to research by the marketing group Womply.

It revealed shoppers spend less on individual items on Small Business Saturday, but shoppers are buying more items and spending more money overall.

Tameika Miller with the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce said small business is the backbone of the community and it’s really important to support them.

According to WalletHub, Black Friday is not the best day for deals on all items. Nationally, the best deals can be found on jewelry with consumer electronics landing at the bottom of the list.

That doesn’t mean shoppers won’t get a good deal on that big screen televisions, it’s just that there are higher discounts for other items.

Overall, consumers are expected to spend 5% more in 2019 and experts said a majority already started their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving.

