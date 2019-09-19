IRS to host free webinar to explain tax withholding estimator

(WTNH) — The IRS is holding a webinar on Thursday to explain the new tax withholding estimator.

Last year, many of you may have been surprised with the outcome of your tax return.

New tax laws passed by the Trump administration took many people by surprise. This year, to avoid surprise payments, the IRS wants to help you get ready for tax time.

The planned free webinar is said to help you find out how much you should be withholding to avoid owing taxes come March. It starts at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

You can find a link to that webinar here.

