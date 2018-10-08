Consumer

Is Tesla's Model 3 the safest car ever?

Posted: Oct 08, 2018

(WRIC) - Is Tesla's Model 3 the safest car ever? Tesla thinks so, and it boasts a strong argument. 

The company said its Model 3 achieved a perfect five-star safety rating in every category, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration agrees the latest model has the lowest probability of injury of any car ever tested. 

CNN reports the test was part of the administration's new car assessment program, which tests the likelihood of serious body injury from front, side and rollover crashes. 

Tesla's Model S and Model X vehicles also hold second and third place, making Tesla the highest rated car company by the NHTSA.

