JCPenney is hiring for Back-to-School season

JCPenney is hiring for the back-to-school shopping season. The company is hoping to hire 150 seasonal positions across Connecticut, including 65 in the Hartford area.

JCPenney is also looking for experienced stylists to join the team at their salons.

Interested candidates may apply at the JCPenney in-store Applicant Kiosk or on https://jobs.jcp.com/ , and search “seasonal” jobs in your area.

