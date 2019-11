(WTNH) — Huge discounts are coming to our veterans ahead of the holiday next week.

As a way to say thank, Kohl’s is doubling its military discount this weekend. If you show a valid military ID, you can get 30 percent off.

The special runs through Monday.

