Kohl’s to hire over 1,400 seasonal associates in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Kohl’s is now hiring thousands of associates for the holiday season.

The retail store announced Tuesday they will be hiring over 90,000 seasonal associates across all of their stores, including more than 1,400 seasonal associates in Connecticut.

Kohl’s is also hosting a hiring day on Saturday, Oct. 5th, where they plan to hire 5,000 seasonal associates across all of their stores. Visit any location that day to interview for a position.

To apply for a seasonal position at Kohl’s, click here.

