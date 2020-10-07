Many energy, gas companies now offering ‘home energy solutions’ program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A free program offered by some of our state’s power companies is helping customers lower their energy bills.

The ‘home energy solutions’ program is eligible for customers of UI, Southern Connecticut Gas, and Connecticut Natural Gas. Eversource is offering a similar plan as well.

RELATED: Drought conditions continue to worsen, causing water supply & wildfire concerns

The program creates more energy-efficient homes to lower energy bills for qualifying residents and landlords.

Larry Rush, HES-IE Program Manager at UI said, “The program is based on if you a certain income level, so it’s 60% of the state median income. And what we do is we go out to your home, we perform safety checks on the heating and cooling systems. And then we actually perform on-the-spot improvements, which helps reduce the amount of air-flow through the house to help reduce the customers’ energy bills.”

Folks can get $1,000 worth of on-the-spot improvements.

To learn more, click here.