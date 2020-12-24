Many stores staying open, offering same-day delivery for last-minute shoppers this Christmas Eve

(WTNH) — The holiday shopping rush is on, and last-minute shoppers are expected to be cashing in on deals leading up to Christmas.

Many stores are closing as soon as 4 p.m. Thursday, but they are also offering same-day delivery and curbside pickup.

Target is offering same-day Christmas Eve delivery through ‘Shipt’ until 5 p.m.; stores close at 8 p.m.

Amazon is also offering same-day delivery.

Stores including Five Below, DSW, Home Goods, J.C. Penny, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and Walmart close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.