Marketing consultant explains what mall shoppers may see this Black Friday

(WTNH) — Lots of people are in the mood of giving this time of year, and that includes giving gifts!

Casey Natelli with Image Marketing Consultants joined Good Morning Connecticut to tell us more about what shoppers can expect this Black Friday.

Turns out, many stores have already started offering Black Friday deals. For those heading to the mall, both the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford and the Westfield Trumbull Mall offer several options for in-store and contactless buying. Curbside pickup is available as well.

Watch the video above for more.