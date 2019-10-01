Mattel releases UNO card game with Braille

(WTNH) — Now there’s “uno” more reason to enjoy the card-game UNO!

Fast Company reports Mattel teamed up with the National Federation of he Blind to make UNO Braille, so those who are blind or have low vision would be able to enjoy UNO.

The new edition is the first official UNO card deck to feature Braille.

The Braille can be found on the corners of the cards, indicating the card’s color and number or action.

Audible and printable Braille instructions are available on UNOBraille.com

This game is now available at Target for $9.99.

In 2017, Mattel released Uno ColorADD, the world’s first card game optimized for the colorblind.

