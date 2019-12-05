National Cookie Day sweetly celebrated across the country

(WTNH) — December 4th is National Cookie Day, and it was celebrated in the sweetest way.

Cookie Monster from Sesame Street took a break from eating cookies to send a message out to all of his friends on twitter.

It me favorite day of da whole year!!!!!!! Happy #NationalCookieDay to all me friends! Me need to go back to eating cookies now BYE!!!! — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) December 4, 2019

NASA getting creative by making an Oreo ‘moon phases’ plate of cookies. “Our favorite way to celebrate,” NASA’s official account about Earth’s Moon wrote on Twitter.

This is our favorite way to celebrate #NationalCookieDay.



Here's how to make your own cookie Moon phases: https://t.co/bBzlwP1UB5 pic.twitter.com/mgxBsJr8Ik — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) December 4, 2019

Subway doing it up big by premiering cookie flavors inspired by the holiday season, including Dark Chocolate & Cherry.

Decking our cookies with Dark Chocolate & Cherry…🍫🍒🍪 pic.twitter.com/zyYhrAKJPJ — Subway® (@SUBWAY) December 1, 2019

According to Subway’s official ‘Cookie Facts,’ they tell more than 13,000 cookies every day in Connecticut alone…That’s more than 4.8 million cookies every year!

That’s compared to nationally (half a billion sold a year), and internationally (825 million a year) cookies sold.

The News 8 Newsroom even got in on the crumby, tasty fun by indulging in Subway’s classic cookie flavors in addition to their new seasonal selections.

News 8 gets in on National Cookie Day with a platter from Subway.

You can check out how the world celebrated National Cookie Day on Twitter.