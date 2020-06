WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)-- Hair salons and barbershops are the latest businesses allowed to reopen, and that meant a busy morning for many. They were prepared, because they were originally told they could open almost two weeks ago.

It had been about 10 weeks since Dino Fernicola last had a customer in Dino’s Modern Barbershop in Wallingford, and he made a lot of changes, and bought a lot of stuff since then.