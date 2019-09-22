Need lawn care? Snow removal? There’s an app for that

(WTNH) — A new app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care and snow removal professionals just launched in Connecticut.

The app is called GreenPal and is in 150 cities across the country. Last week it was expanded to the Hartford and Bridgeport areas.

“When Uber and Lyft started gaining traction, I knew at some point people are going to summon lawn care the same way and therefore we started green talent in 2012,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.

Here’s how the app works once downloaded — homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs or if they need snow removed. Vetted lawn care and snow removal pros can then bid on the properties. The homeowner can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price.

“GreenPal benefits customers because it allows them to save time and save money,” says Caballero.

Once a vendor has completed the service, the company will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can pay via the app and set up more appointments if they’d like.