New Haven once again offering volunteer income tax assistance to low, moderate income families

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is once again offering assistance to low and moderate income families filling out their 2019 income taxes.

The volunteer income tax assistance season provides free tax preparation services to families in the greater New Haven area. Trained volunteers prepare and file state and federal returns.

Families with an income of $56,000 or less can qualify and may be eligible for additional tax credits.

Last year VITA volunteer prepared over 5,700 returns, returning $2.2 million in state and federal returns.

For more info, call 2-1-1 or go to 211ct.org.