New Haven once again offering volunteer income tax assistance to low, moderate income families

Uncategorized

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is once again offering assistance to low and moderate income families filling out their 2019 income taxes.

The volunteer income tax assistance season provides free tax preparation services to families in the greater New Haven area. Trained volunteers prepare and file state and federal returns.

Families with an income of $56,000 or less can qualify and may be eligible for additional tax credits.

Last year VITA volunteer prepared over 5,700 returns, returning $2.2 million in state and federal returns.

For more info, call 2-1-1 or go to 211ct.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Full Address: New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker gives his first 'State of the City' Address

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Full Address: New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker gives his first 'State of the City' Address"

East Haven PD investigating car crashing into building accident 435

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven PD investigating car crashing into building accident 435"

Missing Two Months: Ansonia PD, FBI continue search for missing 1-year-old, Vanessa Morales

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Two Months: Ansonia PD, FBI continue search for missing 1-year-old, Vanessa Morales"

Calls at West Haven vigil for officer-involved shootings to end

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Calls at West Haven vigil for officer-involved shootings to end"

Teens' STEM skills put to the test at annual Yale Olympiad tournament

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Teens' STEM skills put to the test at annual Yale Olympiad tournament"

Yale Model UN student tested negative for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale Model UN student tested negative for coronavirus"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss