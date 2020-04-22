Noon deadline for those who didn’t file taxes in 2018 or ’19 looking to receive $500/child extra stimulus benefits

Consumer

by:

Posted: / Updated:

.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued a special alert for benefit recipients to act by today, April 22, if they didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and have dependents.

This is so those recipients can quickly receive the full amount of their Economic Impact Payment.

Those $1,200 payments will be issued soon and to add the $500 per eligible child amount to the payments, the IRS needs the dependent information.

If the IRS doesn’t receive that, their payment would be $1,200 and the additional $500 would be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020.

For people who have a qualifying child and didn’t file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, they have a limited window to register to have $500 per eligible child added automatically to their $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

They can go to the non-filer tool on IRS.gov by noon, Wednesday, for some help putting all of their eligible Economic Income Payment into a single payment.

“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible. They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment. These groups don’t normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment. We’re asking people and organizations throughout the country to share this information widely and help the IRS with the Plus $500 Push.”

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig

For more information on this special “Plus $500 Push,” click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss