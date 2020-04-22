Noon deadline for those who didn’t file taxes in 2018 or ’19 looking to receive $500/child extra stimulus benefits

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued a special alert for benefit recipients to act by today, April 22, if they didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and have dependents.

This is so those recipients can quickly receive the full amount of their Economic Impact Payment.

Those $1,200 payments will be issued soon and to add the $500 per eligible child amount to the payments, the IRS needs the dependent information.

If the IRS doesn’t receive that, their payment would be $1,200 and the additional $500 would be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020.

For people who have a qualifying child and didn’t file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, they have a limited window to register to have $500 per eligible child added automatically to their $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

They can go to the non-filer tool on IRS.gov by noon, Wednesday, for some help putting all of their eligible Economic Income Payment into a single payment.

“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible. They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment. These groups don’t normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment. We’re asking people and organizations throughout the country to share this information widely and help the IRS with the Plus $500 Push.” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig

For more information on this special “Plus $500 Push,” click here.