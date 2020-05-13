Pandemic leads to record hikes in food prices

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH/ABC News)— During these difficult times, shoppers not only have to worry about keeping safe but also the rise in food prices.

Stew Leonard Jr., CEO of Stew Leonard’s said, “it’s a very unusual time in the in the food market right now.”

Those stickers on products are recording the biggest one month jump in 46 years. Staples like meat, poultry and eggs rising the steepest at 4.3%, and the egg index alone 16.1%.

Kurt Luttecke, with Elm City Market, told News 8 that it has to do with supply and demand.

“The supply chain has been taxed and we are seeing some greater demand than ever on these products,” said Luttecke.

The Food Industry Association told ABC News that the “cost increase is not related to increased profits, and instead due to a spike in costs due to labor, lower capacity production, cleaning and sanitation protocols and even transportation demands.”

Leonard Jr., added, “all of these things this re-engineering of the workplace is creating a shortage of meat here to the consumer.”

The high demand also means fewer deals at the grocery store.

“Some of these retailers are having to go to other distributors just to get product. And they are having to pay more,” said Luttecke.

To save, experts advise buying items like fruits and vegetables off-season, along with pasta and canned goods, and try local farmers.

Luttecke told News 8 that special deals may not return anytime soon.

Luttecke added, “it really comes back down to getting the products and having them on the shelf and being able to promote them. And without the product we are not able to do that.”