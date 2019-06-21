Consumer

Precautions travel agencies recommend taking when vacationing in Dominican Republic

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:11 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:11 PM EDT

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A public relations nightmare for beautiful Dominican Republic.

At least nine Americans have died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic in the last 12 months, the reasons similar but it's unclear if they are connected. Other travelers becoming ill.

In 2018 alone some 6.5 million tourists visited the DR.

Farmington-based travel agent Alex Medvedovski specializes in travel to the area.

Medvedovski said, "Many people asking questions whether it's safe to travel whether they will have issues."

He explained News 8 the basic precautions you can take, given recent incidents.

Related: David Ortiz was not the target of the shooting in Dominican Republic, police say

One of those percussions is having travel insurance, and it should be enough to cover potential cancelations and medical costs.

"If you got sick in Dominican Republic in Mexico, Jamaica, wherever make sure you go to a private clinic," Medvedovski said.

You want to avoid public hospitals, if possible.

He says that you can't drink the tap water in Dominican Republic. This, even before the string of incidents occurred so keep those water bottles nearby.

When you may be tempted to consume alcohol without limits, Medvedovski said you want to avoid over-drinking and stay away from questionable food.

Related: Another American tourist suddenly dies in the Dominican Republic, more families seeking answers

Despite recent incidents, he said he hasn't canceled travel plans for any clients. He reports that the clients vacationing there right now understand what's been happening, but are still enjoying themselves on the island.

He also said clients are pragmatic and avoid venturing away from resorts. 

"They take extra precautions, they don't drink excessive alcohol."

The travel agent also said to be careful buying vacation packages from discount sites because they  often don't include the level of customer support you might need in a bind.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

WATCH: News 8's Travelers&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH: News 8's Travelers…

News 8 keeps you up to date with the Travelers Championship with News…

Read More »
High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center