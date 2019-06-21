Precautions travel agencies recommend taking when vacationing in Dominican Republic

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A public relations nightmare for beautiful Dominican Republic.

At least nine Americans have died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic in the last 12 months, the reasons similar but it's unclear if they are connected. Other travelers becoming ill.

In 2018 alone some 6.5 million tourists visited the DR.

Farmington-based travel agent Alex Medvedovski specializes in travel to the area.

Medvedovski said, "Many people asking questions whether it's safe to travel whether they will have issues."

He explained News 8 the basic precautions you can take, given recent incidents.

One of those percussions is having travel insurance, and it should be enough to cover potential cancelations and medical costs.

"If you got sick in Dominican Republic in Mexico, Jamaica, wherever make sure you go to a private clinic," Medvedovski said.

You want to avoid public hospitals, if possible.

He says that you can't drink the tap water in Dominican Republic. This, even before the string of incidents occurred so keep those water bottles nearby.

When you may be tempted to consume alcohol without limits, Medvedovski said you want to avoid over-drinking and stay away from questionable food.

Despite recent incidents, he said he hasn't canceled travel plans for any clients. He reports that the clients vacationing there right now understand what's been happening, but are still enjoying themselves on the island.

He also said clients are pragmatic and avoid venturing away from resorts.

"They take extra precautions, they don't drink excessive alcohol."

The travel agent also said to be careful buying vacation packages from discount sites because they often don't include the level of customer support you might need in a bind.

