Preview of Connecticut Tax-Free week 2019

(WTNH) –Governor Lamont’s office estimates the sales Tax-Free Week will save Connecticut shoppers $4.9 million.

Shoppers getting a break on all that important back-to-school shopping.

It means from Sunday August 18th through Saturday August 24th, you will not have to pay the 6.35 percent state sales tax on items that are exempt.

We’re talking about most clothing and footwear items under $100.

Some of the items that are not tax exempt includes most shoes, boots, purses and jewelry.

