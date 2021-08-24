Report ranks several Connecticut cities as some of the worst places to find a house

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Even with what seems to be an increase of for-sale signs on houses across Connecticut, the Nutmeg State is ranked very low in being the best place in the U.S. to find a house.

A new report from WalletHub shows that several Connecticut cities are considered to be some of the worst real-estate markets. The report comes as mortgage rates are nearing record lows and as home prices have been on the rise during COVID.

Hartford came in dead last, ranking at 300 out of 300. The capital city is also considered to have one of the highest maintenance costs as share of income.

Bridgeport and Waterbury are ranked 291 and 292 respectively. New Haven was ranked slightly higher at 276, and Stamford ranking the highest of the state at 255. Stamford is also considered to have one of the lowest median home-price appreciations.

To compare, many Texas cities were ranked as some of the best places to buy a house. Frisco, Texas takes the top ranking, with Austin in second.

For the report, WalletHub looked into factors like share of mortgages, vacancy rate, median home price appreciation, and home price as a share of income.

