Samsung foldable Galaxy phone pre-sales start

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 07:10 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 07:10 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Samsung is ready to launch its foldable smartphone.

You can now pre-order Samsung's foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold.

The 4.6 inch smartphone can open up into a 7.3 inch tablet.

But the extra screen space won't be cheap. The new phone costs $1,980.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold started Monday, but only if you signed up on Samsung.com starting on Friday.

The company said that is your best bet if you want to walk out with a phone on the release date of April 26th. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


