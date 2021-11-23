Sen. Blumenthal calling for airline refunds for cancellations, delays

Conn. (WTNH) — Airline passenger numbers are expected to be double last year and pretty close to 2019. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (CT-D) is trying to expand protections for flyers.

His Airline Passengers’ Bill of Rights would force airlines to give passengers refunds and recourse in the event of airline-caused flight delays and cancellations.

“This bill of rights woud guarantee not just refunds when flights are canceled, but compensation when they are delayes,” Blumenthal explained. “$1,350 as a minimum if there’s a cancelation for more than four hours. People’s time is valuable…The idea that delays are costless for consumers is bogus.”

The Federal Department of Transportation says consumer complaints against airlines increased more than 500% last year, and nearly 90% of complaints were about refunds.