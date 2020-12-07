Sen. Blumenthal calls for an end to restrictions on life-saving medications for low-income patients with pre-existing conditions

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We know people with pre-existing conditions are more likely to die from COVID-19. Now, those same people may be priced out of some of the very drugs that keep them alive. That’s the warning from U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

“This little pen is what’s keeping me alive. This is one of two types of insulin that I have to take.”

From less than 15 dollars to hundreds of dollars. Health advocates say that’s what’s happening to the price of lifesaving drugs for low-income people. People suffering with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, heart and lung disease.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined health officials at First Choice Health Center in East Hartford Monday. He says drug companies that participate in the Medicaid program, specifically, something known as 340B, have been exploiting the program amid the pandemic.

Kristen Whitney-Daniels says the program saved her life.

“Rather than getting insulin for 2,000 dollars a month I was able to get my prescription for 14 dollars,” said Whitney-Daniels.

Blumenthal says it’s about fairness and healthcare justice. He’s writing to the Department of Health and Human Services about the issue.

“We’re hopeful the drug companies will feel some heat because the more people are aware of this abuse of their legal and moral responsibilities, the more responsive they’re likely to be,” said Blumenthal.

Sen. Blumenthal is leaving there and driving to D.C. He says he’ll be spending part of the 5-6 hour drive making calls on this issue.