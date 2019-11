(WTNH) — In an effort to keep children safe this holiday season, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and local health officials discussed the findings of the annual Trouble in Toyland report on Monday.

The report is a guide to help parents avoid toys that are toxic or dangerous for children. 2019’s report will focus on three main categories:

Dangers that parents can detect

Hidden toxin

Recalled toys that are still for sale

The full report can be found on the official website.