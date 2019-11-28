Shoppers prepare for Black Friday with early shopping strategies

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Millions of shoppers nationwide are getting ready to kick off the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday.

Shoppers here in Connecticut are getting a jump-start and say they’re ready to get those unbeatable deals.

“The deals are going to drop a lot so you will see me tonight!” one shopper, Lynette Davis, told News 8 Thursday outside a grocery store.

It may have been a day for some last-minute turkey day dinner buys, but some shoppers came out with hopes of catching some deals and beating Black Friday shopping lines.

For some shoppers, this is just the beginning of their weekend shopping frenzy.

Davis telling News 8 she plans to hit many stores in the mall to get those legendary deals, including Khols, Target, Walmart, and Footlocker.

Other shoppers already looking for Christmas list items. Steven Berrios saying, “I was thinking about getting a TV, some clothes.”

Beating the shopping traffic is another priority for shoppers. Barbara Hope saying, “If I can get out there right early and we can pick up a couple of sales, all good!”