Shoppers prepare for Black Friday with early shopping strategies

Consumer

by: Shaynah Ferreira

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Millions of shoppers nationwide are getting ready to kick off the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday.

Shoppers here in Connecticut are getting a jump-start and say they’re ready to get those unbeatable deals.

“The deals are going to drop a lot so you will see me tonight!” one shopper, Lynette Davis, told News 8 Thursday outside a grocery store.

It may have been a day for some last-minute turkey day dinner buys, but some shoppers came out with hopes of catching some deals and beating Black Friday shopping lines.

For some shoppers, this is just the beginning of their weekend shopping frenzy.

Davis telling News 8 she plans to hit many stores in the mall to get those legendary deals, including Khols, Target, Walmart, and Footlocker.

Other shoppers already looking for Christmas list items. Steven Berrios saying, “I was thinking about getting a TV, some clothes.”

Beating the shopping traffic is another priority for shoppers. Barbara Hope saying, “If I can get out there right early and we can pick up a couple of sales, all good!”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes volunteers at annual Waterbury Thanksgiving feast

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congresswoman Jahana Hayes volunteers at annual Waterbury Thanksgiving feast"

Hamden mailman dresses for holiday deliveries

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden mailman dresses for holiday deliveries"

Every Thanksgiving Christopher Martins serves neighbors in need

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Every Thanksgiving Christopher Martins serves neighbors in need"

Boys&Girls Village hosts nearly 300 at-risk youth, families for pre-Thanksgiving lunch

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys&Girls Village hosts nearly 300 at-risk youth, families for pre-Thanksgiving lunch"

West Haven police looking for bank robbery suspect

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Haven police looking for bank robbery suspect"

Car falls down embankment along Route 8 South, stops 10 feet away from Naugatuck River

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Car falls down embankment along Route 8 South, stops 10 feet away from Naugatuck River"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss