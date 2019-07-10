Starbucks debuts colorful new Tie-Dye Frappuccino for summer

FILE – This Dec. 20, 2010 file photo shows signage at a Starbucks store in New York’s Times Square. Starbucks will start offering delivery within New York City’s Empire State Building Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, giving office workers in the skyscraper the option of paying a $2 fee to avoid making a trip to the […]

(ABC News)– Tie-dye is back in a big way this summer season and Starbucks is jumping on the colorful trend with a brand new blended beverage.

Starbucks announced a new Tie-Dye Frappuccino on Wednesday that will most likely be all over our Instagram feeds in the coming days.

The new drink is made with turmeric, red beet and spirulina to give it yellow, red and blue tie-dye swirls. It’s topped with vanilla whipped cream and dusted with additional yellow, red and blue powder.

Starbucks new tie-dye frappucino is here for a limited time.

“The Tie-Dye Frappuccino has a tropical fruit flavor that will take you to your happiest place,” the coffee chain said in a statement.

“Just like the peak of summer, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino is available only for a few days,” Starbucks said.

The frozen drink will be available at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada on July 10 for a limited time, while supplies last.