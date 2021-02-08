State officials warn of hidden, illegal ‘convenience fees’ showing up on credit card receipts

(WTNH) — A warning from state officials: If you use a credit card at a store or restaurant, always check the receipt. There could be illegal charges hiding there.

Have you ever used your credit card, looked at the receipt, and seen something you did not expect?

“A convenience fee, a surcharge, a processing or transaction fee, that’s not okay,” explained Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D-Connecticut).

Those are all ways businesses try to charge you extra for using a credit card, and Tong says that is not allowed under Connecticut law.

“You’re being told, ‘I’m going to charge you,’ or they’re not telling you at all and they put it on your credit card, and you don’t know that that charge is there,” said Tong.

So, what about all those gas stations advertising lower prices for using cash? Tong says a cash discount is legal, but what is the difference?

“In that situation, you have a full understanding of what’s happening, and you have an incentive,” Tong explained. “On the other hand, if someone slaps a charge on you, you’re not making the same decision.”

On Facebook, News 8 viewers weighed in:

Stephen writes: “Paying my Eversource bill online. If I want to use a credit card on their site, extra charge.”

Johanna writes: “$12.95 for the ‘convenience’ of paying my taxes online (thus saving my town time and energy).”

Lisa posted a receipt showing the town of Cheshire charged her a buck 75 “convenience fee” for a license for her dog named Tank.

And Rachel writes: “I have to pay an extra 2.95% fee when paying rent online.”

That’s all legal. The Department of Consumer Protection says the government and utilities are exempt, and the no-fee rule only applies to “sellers” charging “buyers,” which does not usually apply to rent.

It is tempting for a business to charge a fee because of the fees credit card companies charge businesses.

“I get it that there is a cost associated with using one form of payment or another, but the law says that a retailer or service provider cannot charge extra,” said Tong.

So what should you do if you do get charged a “convenience fee” like one of our viewers was at a Hartford pizza joint?

“You should say to the retailer or service provider, ‘I don’t have to pay this, please take it off,’ and if they refuse, you can call the Department of Consumer Protection.”

To contact the state Department of Consumer Protection click here.