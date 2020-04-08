 

Stop & Shop and Uber partner up to offer discounted rides to seniors

by: WTNH.com Staff

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop is teaming up with Uber to help seniors go grocery shopping.

The rideshare service is offering half-price rides to and from Stop & Shop during senior shopping hours.

The supermarket is holding those senior shopping hours everyday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Here’s how to reserve these half-price rides:

  1. Open the Uber app and tap “Wallet” in the app menu
  2. Scroll down to Promotions
  3. Tap “Add Promo Code”
  4. Enter code STOPSHOPUBER then tap “Add”
  5. Type in ‘Stop & Shop’ and select your nearest Stop & Shop store as your destination.
  6. Request rides through the Uber app up to twice per week, from 4/8 until 4/29, to any Stop & Shop in the US. 

Friends, family or neighbors of customers 60 and older are welcome to order a ride on their behalf if those 60 and older do not have access to a smartphone or the Uber app. 

