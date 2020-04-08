Stop & Shop and Uber partner up to offer discounted rides to seniors

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop is teaming up with Uber to help seniors go grocery shopping.

The rideshare service is offering half-price rides to and from Stop & Shop during senior shopping hours.

The supermarket is holding those senior shopping hours everyday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Here’s how to reserve these half-price rides:

Open the Uber app and tap “Wallet” in the app menu Scroll down to Promotions Tap “Add Promo Code” Enter code STOPSHOPUBER then tap “Add” Type in ‘Stop & Shop’ and select your nearest Stop & Shop store as your destination. Request rides through the Uber app up to twice per week, from 4/8 until 4/29, to any Stop & Shop in the US.

Friends, family or neighbors of customers 60 and older are welcome to order a ride on their behalf if those 60 and older do not have access to a smartphone or the Uber app.