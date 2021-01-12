Stop & Shop reveals interesting purchasing habits of customers amid pandemic

(WTNH)– Stop & Shop has revealed some interesting purchasing habits of shoppers in the northeast during the pandemic.

While toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning products have obviously been on everyone’s shopping list, an analysis of customer purchasing habits found some other interesting buys.

According to Stop & Shop, more shoppers are purchasing frozen foods, fresh meat and seafood, and plant-based proteins since the pandemic began, which may be due to people being at home more and spending more time in the kitchen.

This may also be why ready-to-eat sandwiches and salads have become less popular with shoppers.

In terms of snacks, hummus sales are way up. In a less surprising report, alcoholic beverages sales have also been higher than previous years.

The wearing of masks in public and lack of social engagements may have contributed to cold and flu relief products sales being lower than they have been in the past. This may have also contributed to gum and breath mint sales being down since masks are usually covering people’s mouths.

Lastly, while people may care less about their breath smelling, they seem to care more about their homes smelling and looking good. Flower and balloons sales have increased since the start of the pandemic.