(WTNH) — Taco day may usually be Tuesdays, but Taco Bell is giving away free tacos Wednesday as part of the chain’s ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ World Series promotion.

A Washington National’s player stole a base in Game One, so, they say, everyone in America gets a free taco.

All you have to do is go into a Taco Bell between 2pm and 6pm Wednesday afternoon.