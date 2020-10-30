Downtown New Haven offering festive deals to help you get holiday shopping done

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Make sure New Haven’s The Shops at Yale is on your list of destinations to find the perfect holiday gifts this season.

Shopping rewards and deals at the Shops at Yale and Whitney-Audubon Retail & Arts District will be offered, starting Nov. 1 through the end of December.

Spend $25 or more at participating shops and show a same day paper receipt to receive a free hot chocolate from Claire’s Corner Copia or Blue State Coffee on York Street.

Spend $150 or more and show a same day paper receipt to receive one free designer face mask from

Neville Wisdom Design Studio on Broadway, or free Louis Sherry Chocolates from dwell New Haven on Chapel Street.

Spend $10 or more at participating retailers in the Whitney-Audubon District and receive one free

cupcake at Katalina’s Bakery through the end of the year.

There will also be free two-hour parking with the same day purchase of $25 or more at any store or restaurant at The Shops at Yale at the following lots:

56 Broadway

255 Crown Street

161 York Street

Also, from Nov. 1 to Dec. 20, shoppers can fill out a Holiday Shopping Passport to win prizes and receive exclusive discounts.

Participating Retailers for the Holiday Shopping Passport includes: