Tips on saving money when shopping for school supplies

(WTNH) — Back to school shopping is not something most parents look forward to. Here are some tips to ease your stress and save on school supplies.

From the crowds to the cash parents have to shell out, back to school shopping can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. Jenny Martin of the Southern Savers website says to start early by picking up a few items each week and get supplies for the whole year now.

“We don’t see sales in the spring, so any supplies you think you’re going to need go ahead and get them maybe even times two,” Jenny says.

Don’t shell out for your child’s favorite character Martin also says since branded supplies can be triple the cost.

“A tip, get some stickers and let your kid decorate their own notebook with their favorite character, you’re going to save a lot more money than paying for it upfront.”

Another tip: shop around as most stores will match the prices of competitors. Don’t forget those coupons. Ones you find online or in the Sunday newspaper can sometimes be used in addition to store coupons for even more savings.

For items like book bags to binders that tend to take a beating, Martin says paying more upfront for quality will pay off later.

“Some of those high end brands actually have life time guarantees. If it falls apart, you take it back to the store and you get a brand new one for free.”

Back to school sales beat Black Friday when it comes to computers and other electronic equipment.

