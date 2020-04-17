To book travel or not? Tips for planning your next trip

(WTNH)– The coronavirus pandemic is affecting everything, especially travel. Many trips have been canceled.

Chances are, you are itching for your next vacation or maybe you already have a trip on the books. You were all set to go and then the pandemic. Now what?

The Head of Communications for Expedia, Sarah Gavin, explains that in most cases you won’t lose your money.

That’s thanks to the travel industry creating new policies on refunds and waivers, and doing their best to accommodate customers.

When you plan on traveling makes a big difference.

It’s not likely your trip is going to happen next week but Gavin recommends taking a different approach to summer travel. Don’t cancel yet and wait it out.

As for new travel plans, it’s a personal decision. If you think you’d be ready to travel in July or August, go ahead and book, but make to to book a refundable reservation.